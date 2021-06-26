Watch
News

Actions

Vandy Boys advance in CWS following no-contest against NC State due to COVID-19

items.[0].image.alt
Rebecca S. Gratz/AP
North Carolina State personnel chat in the dugout during a delay due to COVID-19 safety protocols before their baseball game against Vanderbilt in the College World Series Friday, June 25, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
CWS NC State Vanderbilt Baseball
Posted at 1:03 PM, Jun 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-26 14:03:33-04

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Vanderbilt will advance to the College World Series finals after North Carolina State was forced to drop out because of COVID-19 protocols. NC State had only 13 players available during its 3-1 loss to the Commodores on Friday.

The teams were scheduled to meet again Saturday afternoon in a winner-take-all Bracket 1 final. The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee declared that game a no-contest.

The NCAA said the decision was based on the recommendation of the Championship Medical Team and the Douglas County Health Department. NC State was missing four starting position players and had only 13 of its 27 players available for the Friday game.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (5).png

News

Buy Tickets Now