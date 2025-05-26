Vandy Boys earn #1 overall seed for 2025 NCAA Tournament

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Vanderbilt Baseball earned the number one overall seed for the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

The seedings and bracket was announced Monday morning.

The SEC Champion Commodores (42-16) will host the Nashville Regional at Hawkins Field. The Commodores are joined in the regional by Louisville, East Tennessee State and Wright State.

Louisville defeated Vanderbilt in their only meeting of the season by one run. That game was at Louisville.

It's the first #1 overall seed for the Vandy Boys since 2007, who come into the NCAA Tournament on an eight game winning streak.

Vanderbilt will open the regional Friday night against Wright State out of the Horizon League.