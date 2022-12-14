Vandy poll: Republicans support DeSantis over Trump

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new poll produced by Vanderbilt University showed that Tennessee voters favor Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to lead the nation over former president Donald Trump.

The questions — which surrounded the election, abortion, Tennessee's economy, climate change and education — called upon 1,180 registered Tennessee voters. The poll was conducted between Nov. 8 and Nov. 28, with a margin of error of ± 3.4 percentage points.

“Trump’s support has waned, but there’s still a clear path for Trump to win the nomination,” pollster John Geer said. “The differences between MAGA Republicans and non-MAGA Republicans also pose a problem for Republicans as they try to govern over the next two years.”

But among Republicans surveyed, DeSantis lead Trump 54-41.

Greer said voters weren't interested in remaking the 2020 election.