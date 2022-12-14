Watch Now
News

Actions

Vandy poll: Republicans support DeSantis over Trump

Ron DeSantis
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
John Raoux/AP
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis delivers remarks to supporters at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in The Villages, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Ron DeSantis
Posted at 6:00 AM, Dec 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-14 07:00:12-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new poll produced by Vanderbilt University showed that Tennessee voters favor Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to lead the nation over former president Donald Trump.

The questions — which surrounded the election, abortion, Tennessee's economy, climate change and education — called upon 1,180 registered Tennessee voters. The poll was conducted between Nov. 8 and Nov. 28, with a margin of error of ± 3.4 percentage points.

“Trump’s support has waned, but there’s still a clear path for Trump to win the nomination,” pollster John Geer said. “The differences between MAGA Republicans and non-MAGA Republicans also pose a problem for Republicans as they try to govern over the next two years.”

But among Republicans surveyed, DeSantis lead Trump 54-41.

Greer said voters weren't interested in remaking the 2020 election.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap