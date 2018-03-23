Vandy Poll Shows Support Of Increased School Funding

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A new poll revealed a majority of Nashville residents support increasing school funding.

The poll was conducted by Vanderbilt University on behalf of the Nashville Public Education Foundation.

It showed that an overwhelming 81 percent support an increase on things like teacher pay, early literacy and pre-K. Sixty-three percent of voters said current funding is too low.

School officials said it's a question of priorities.

"If we don't have great public schools, then so many of the other things that we love about Nashville and hope for Nashville are compromised and our ability to deliver on them is at the heart of maintaining our vibrancy in the city is doing right by way fo the next generation of kids," said Shannon Hunt.

The Foundation hopes to make this poll a yearly look into how the public feels about its schools.