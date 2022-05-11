Vandy University COVID testing center closing for the summer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The COVID-19 testing center will close for the summer on the Vanderbilt University campus.

Operations will stop at the COVID-19 testing center on campus May 16. University officials said the closure comes as a result of reduced population and low positivity rates, which also means the suspension of the asymptomatic testing program as well.

Symptomatic testing for the Vanderbilt community is still available at Student Health, Occupational Health and Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

In addition, individuals who need tests for personal travel or who would like to seek testing options outside of Vanderbilt have the following options: