Various groups look to transform historic Morris Memorial into African American Museum

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — City leaders, activists and Nashville Historians are coming together to try to save a historic site in Nashville.

Their goal is to have the unused building be transformed into an African American museum. They're branding the movement 'Save the Morris.'

A spokesperson for Save the Morris says the building has been in Nashville for almost one hundred years and turning it into a museum will give people in the city an educational activity to go enjoy.

In addition to Friday's press conference, there are plans for a benefit concert on July 15th from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. headlined by Grandmaster Flash with acts including Parson James, Reyna Roberts, and emcee DJ Kurtwurt. Organizers say African-American culture has played and continues to play a vital role in Nashville’s story, and it is time to honor and memorialize this history.

Morris Memorial was once home to historical events in what many call the epicenter of Black civic, commercial and community life.

The building was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1985 for its significance in architecture and Black history. It's been under the threat of demolition and redevelopment for years as it has sat unused. There have been several years of work in the community to try to save it.

Members from these different groups say that now there's an opportunity to buy and transform the Morris Memorial into a museum to tell the stories of influential African American leaders and the civil rights movement in Nashville.

100% of the proceeds go to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee to support the campaign to build the museum in the Morris building. Speakers will share details about the building, concert, and plans moving forward during today's press conference. It is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. at the site.