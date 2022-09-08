Watch Now
Vehicle collides with Rutland Elementary Thursday morning, no injuries reported

Posted at 11:13 AM, Sep 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-08 12:15:48-04

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — A vehicle struck Rutland Elementary School on Thursday morning.

According to Wilson County Schools, the vehicle struck the west side of the building at around 7:35 a.m.

There were no reported injuries, however, there was some damage to the building.

