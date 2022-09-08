Vehicle collides with Rutland Elementary Thursday morning, no injuries reported

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — A vehicle struck Rutland Elementary School on Thursday morning.
According to Wilson County Schools, the vehicle struck the west side of the building at around 7:35 a.m.
There were no reported injuries, however, there was some damage to the building.
