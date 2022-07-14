COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman was found dead inside a burned home in Columbia on Wednesday night. Fire officials said the incident was "suspicious."

Special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are now working with Columbia police and fire officials to investigate. According to Columbia Fire & Rescue, the fire broke out around 10 p.m. on Paul Craft Street.

TBI said agents are looking for a vehicle that is missing from the house. It is described as a blue 2009 Honda Accord that is missing a front bumper. The car has an "Autism Awareness" license plate with the tag AS 7684.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Anyone with information on the fire or the missing car is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

