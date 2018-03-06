Vehicle Found Submerged In Tennessee River

Fair
WAVERLY, Tenn. - A recovery effort has gotten underway in Humphreys County after a vehicle was found in several feet of water in the Tennessee River.
The call came in early Tuesday morning at Mason’s Boat Dock on Bluff Point Drive, located along the northwest border of the county.
One person was believed to be inside the vehicle but officials said they can’t confirm that at this time.
The vehicle was submerged in at least 10 feet of water overnight.
Crews with the Montgomery County dive team were called out to assist.