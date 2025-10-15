Vehicle strikes house in Knox County on Monday leaving serious damage

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Rural Metro Fire in Knox County responded to the report of a crash into a home on Monday night.
According to officials, at around 11 p.m., when crews arrived, they found heavy damage to the home on Fieldstone Farm Lane at Meredith Road and the car in the backyard.
The occupants from the house were safely outside when they arrived as was the driver of the car.
According to officials, the car was traveling on Meredith and left the roadway and went into several yards before striking the house.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.
- Carrie Sharp