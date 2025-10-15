Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Vehicle strikes house in Knox County on Monday leaving serious damage

560477868_1289858449853070_5286306543328074810_n.jpg
<a href="https://www.facebook.com/ruralmetrofiretn?__cft__[0]=AZXoOxOmjVDo573Ac9gsCAfW5i4ASb64revM4ksGMB3KNzd8kua6mGAZ5OOqzZgTPEGQOmTy2tHjsypNe6h1XQcOLJn_Cqur1NpPIpz-jXI4-8BcClgB8P4cg4_kmgcxXIiP6XR0Rqftg_BNryVojarbKtzs2vIJ5ZZYN-KSxPU6wQ&amp;__tn__=-UC%2CP-R"><b>Rural Metro Fire - Knox County</b></a>
560477868_1289858449853070_5286306543328074810_n.jpg
Posted

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Rural Metro Fire in Knox County responded to the report of a crash into a home on Monday night.

According to officials, at around 11 p.m., when crews arrived, they found heavy damage to the home on Fieldstone Farm Lane at Meredith Road and the car in the backyard.

The occupants from the house were safely outside when they arrived as was the driver of the car.

According to officials, the car was traveling on Meredith and left the roadway and went into several yards before striking the house.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.

Hunters and fishers: Funding shortfall may cut wildlife and outdoor services

One of the best things about Tennessee is its beauty. Reporter, Chris Davis, certainly makes the most of it as an avid hunter and fisherman. When he turned the spotlight on the potential funding shortfall the TWRA is facing - it hit a nerve with many of our viewers. To find out more, make sure to watch this story.

- Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch at 6PM.