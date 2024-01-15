Vehicle turned sideways, blocking all westbound lanes on I-24 in Grundy

Carrie and Amy recommend:

Nashville artist's colorful crayon craft has been a true gift

“Austin Pollack shows us the really cool art of Nashville artist, Herb Williams, whose work is featured all over the world. What really caught my attention was his story of being lost and found through his work after a personal tragedy. Heartbreaking and beautiful."

-Carrie Sharp

" I loved the Crayon Artist story that Austin Pollack shared on NC5 This Morning at 9. He finds peace and therapy in immersing into his creativity, which helps him deal with emotional pain, I thought his art and his heart were beautiful."



-Amy Watson