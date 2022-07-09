Watch Now
Vernon Winfrey, Oprah's father and Metro councilman, passes

Posted at 5:37 AM, Jul 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-09 06:37:29-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF)  — Vernon Winfrey, known for his barber shop in East Nashville as well as being Oprah's father, died Friday night. He was 88-years-old and had been battling cancer.

He served as a city councilman here in Nashville and also helped give a facelift to the Cleveland Park area in East Nashville.

Oprah along with several family members were in town on Independence Day for a day they dubbed Vernon Winfrey Appreciation Day. She posted on social media about that celebration, a backyard barbecue, held for her father and all his friends to celebrate his life while he was still able to receive the joy.

Oprah said the event was a surprise and with the goal of hoping to make him feel loved during what was a scary time.

It’s still unconfirmed exactly what caused his death or what kind of cancer Vernon had.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
