Vernon Winfrey, Oprah's father and Metro councilman, passes.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Vernon Winfrey, known for his barber shop in East Nashville as well as being Oprah's father, died Friday night. He was 88-years-old and had been battling cancer.

He served as a city councilman here in Nashville and also helped give a facelift to the Cleveland Park area in East Nashville.

Oprah along with several family members were in town on Independence Day for a day they dubbed Vernon Winfrey Appreciation Day. She posted on social media about that celebration, a backyard barbecue, held for her father and all his friends to celebrate his life while he was still able to receive the joy.

Oprah said the event was a surprise and with the goal of hoping to make him feel loved during what was a scary time.

It’s still unconfirmed exactly what caused his death or what kind of cancer Vernon had.