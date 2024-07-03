Veteran living with MS receives new roof

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Clarksville veteran has been presented with some hurdles in his life. Tuesday, he became part of the good news for hundreds of veterans across the country.

"They started at about 7 in the morning, I believe," said Cesar Mejia, watching a crew working on the roof of his Clarksville home.

"They're doing great!" he said. "I feel like this will be done by the end of the day."

To understand the significance of this work, you'd have to know Cesar's journey to today. His nearly 13-year military career included years spent at Fort Campbell. That time in the military came to an end shortly after Cesar noticed a spot in his left eye and the headaches began.

"I went to the hospital," he remembered. "I said, 'I can't do this anymore.' That was literally a week before my 32nd birthday. I found out there that I ended up having MS."

Cesar is now a student at Austin Peay State University, figuring out a new direction for his life.

"Honestly, I just don't wanna work for nobody!" Cesar laughed.

That new focus had a hurdle. His roof suffered wind damage last year.

"Couple holes that I have, my insurance didn't want to cover it," Cesar said. "Luckily, I had a friend like Casey."

He's talking about Casey Greavu.

"Cesar's a good friend," Casey said. "I've known Cesar since he was a specialist in the military."

Casey is now with Southern Roofing and Renovations. That's an Owens Corming Platinum Roofing Contractor now taking part in the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project. Since 2016, the project has given new roofs to more than 550 military members. Tuesday, that work was happening for Cesar.

"Pretty much getting a free roof!" he smiled. "As you can see, I needed it."

The work is through a partnership with the Purple Heart Homes non-profit.

For Casey, doing this work for Cesar was especially personal.

"My mom suffers from multiple sclerosis," he said. "She has since I was a very young child. To me, there was no other choice."

"One thing in the military, you make forever friends," Cesar said. "This was something that was lifted off of our backs. To tell you the truth, I'm grateful. I'm happy, grateful. I can't explain the emotion this is giving me."