Veterans and civilians come together for dance lessons at American Legion Post 82

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The day is nearing its end on a Tuesday evening, and while some people are ready to relax and put their feet up, others are putting those feet in motion at American Legion Post 82.

Every Tuesday night, the floor opens up for dance lessons, where community members and veterans come together.

"Music is such an integral part of what we do here," said Shannon Rasmussen, the adjutant at Post 82.

But on these Tuesday nights, it's not so much about the music as it is about bringing people together.

"Tuesday nights at Post 82 are a time when we bring together the community with our veteran members," Rasmussen added.

The dance floor becomes a place where veterans with 26 years of service meet people with no military background at all. It doesn't have to be Veterans Day for this kind of community support to make a difference.

"There are more than a few people who don't have a direct connection to anybody who has served," Rasmussen added.

Donielle Freeberg is one of those community members who sticks around not just for the lessons but also for the social connection afterward.

"This is still my favorite night of the week to come out," Freeberg said. "I do not have a military background."

She's joined by veterans like one who served for 26 years and retired in October of last year. The mix creates an environment where everyone feels welcome.

"I know my wife and I, for the longest time, we weren't getting out, we weren't dancing more," said Josh Hardy, who served in the Army. "We used to do it all the time when we were younger."

"And what I have found personally is that a lot of people who come in here, very much want to support veterans, but they don't know how," Rasmussen said.

"When I'm here, I see family," Freeberg said. "And I see just that – humanity, that people are people."

This story was reported on-air by journalist Austin Pollack and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.