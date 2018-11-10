Veterans Day memorial ceremony held in Pleasant View

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - People from across Cheatham County came together to honor veterans ahead of Veterans Day.

Pleasant View Elementary put on the event at the Pleasant View Community Park Veterans Memorial.

Students from the elementary school, as well as middle and high schoolers sang patriotic songs.

Pleasant View Mayor Perry Keenan also spoke at the event.

This year’s honored guest was Sergeant Edgar Harrell of the United States Marine Corps. He is one of the last living survivors of the U.S.S. Indianapolis.

This is the third year of the event. Participants said it is important to hold the event every year.

The Pleasant View Veterans Memorial was dedicated during a ceremony on Veterans Day in 2016. The memorial is designed to serve as a local base honoring all veterans.