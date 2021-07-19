Veterans, service members kick off Habitat for Humanity's 'Veterans Build' initiative by building ramps

CLARSKVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A dozen Clarksville veterans and active duty service members recently volunteered to help build ramps for two new Habitat for Humanity homeowners.

This is the first home for the Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County under a new project, the Veterans Build. This project seeks to engage service members and veterans in projects to increase affordable housing opportunities in Clarksville.

"Veterans and those on active duty are among our most dedicated volunteers and they're always looking for ways to serve the community," said Rob Selkow, Habitat for Humanity Montgomery County executive director.

If you or anyone else is interested in volunteering with Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County email them at info@habitatamctn.org or call 931-645-4222.

Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County will begin accepting applications for homeownership program on October 1. Veteran status is not required to apply. For more information about qualifying of applying for a Habitat home visit their website.