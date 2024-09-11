Veterans share their stories in music through Operation Song

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's always interesting to get a glimpse at the process of some of Nashville's biggest hitmakers. Tuesday brought about some especially wonderful collaborations.

"So, how do you write a song?" asked veteran Mario Lopez, sitting in a room with major hitmaker Jeffrey Steele. "What's your process?"

"Man, I just love this," Jeffrey answered, guitar in hand. "I just love to talk."

There are a lot of great songs that started just like this, a discussion in a room in a Nashville neighborhood. Jeffrey has gone through the process countless times. It's all new for Mario.

"What are your influences?" Jeffrey asked.

"A lot of George Strait," Mario answered. "Fishin' in the Dark."

There are potential avenues for Mario's song. Rediscovering his faith is very important to him. Then, there's the love of his love.

"I was lookin for love and never found it until my wife, Danielle," Mario told Jeffrey. "She sings like Joan Jett!"

"Dude, I love all those songs," Jeffrey smiled.

9/11 compelled Mario to enlist in the Army.

"A lot of men go to college," Mario said. "I went to war."

It was on a deployment in Afghanistan that his life changed.

"Got hit with an IED," Mario said. "There was a fire that started with all the kinetic energy and my arm got caught, and I couldn't get out. I got caught on fire."

Mario began painting as a form of therapy. He's now ready for a new challenge.

"Our intent is to preserve the legacy of these veterans," said Mike Byer of the Operation Song non-profit. "We pair professional songwriters with veterans and their family members to tell their stories."

The songs will eventually be performed at a December 2 show at Marathon Music Works.

"A lot of things get taken for granted, especially in this country," Jeffrey said. "People don't realize the people who sacrificed."

To get to help veterans like Mario tell their story is powerful for Jeffrey.

"I've been given, just a real gift, and it's overwhelming sometimes to me," he said.

"I did have some ideas, but they're kinda all over the place," Mario said.

"We want them to come out of this with a sense of hope and a sense of pride, they're getting their story told in a different way," Mike added.

"I just wanna have a great day, make a great friend," Jeffrey said. "If we get a song, everything's bonus at that point."

For more on Operation Song, visit here.

