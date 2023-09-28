Veterans should pay attention to this new upcoming PACT Act deadline

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Veterans have another deadline coming up involving the PACT Act — you have until Saturday night to enroll in VA healthcare.

This is for veterans who served in combat zones in places like Iraq and Afghanistan. Veterans who never enrolled in VA healthcare before, who left active duty between September 11, 2001 and October 1, 2013, can enroll directly into VA healthcare without first applying for VA Benefits.

However, they have to enroll before 11:59 Saturday night.

The PACT Act was the largest expansion of VA healthcare and benefits in generations. This past summer, there was the deadline for veterans who may have illnesses due to agent orange — used in the Vietnam War — to get backdated benefits.

The VA is now encouraging veterans to pay attention to this Saturday's deadline. The organization said those who enroll in VA healthcare have better health outcomes and it is more affordable.

Since the signing of the PACT Act, more than 378 thousand veterans have enrolled in VA healthcare and more than 4 million have been screened for toxic exposure.

Find information on how to enroll here.