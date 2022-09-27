'Vice Lords' gang member arrested after chase in stolen car

ALGOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man affiliated with the "Vice Lords" criminal gang was arrested Monday in Algood after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle.

Zachary Austin Shockley has been charged with two counts of burglary, property theft over $10,000, two counts of evading arrest and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, says the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Shockley was driving a stolen black Subaru Outback when Putnam County deputies and officers with the Algood Police Department attempted a traffic stop. The suspect evaded law enforcement in pursuit, eventually exited the vehicle and ran into a wooded area behind White Plains Academy School.

Putnam County deputies, Algood police officers and officers with the Cookeville Police Department immediately established a perimeter in the area where Shockley fled on foot. Deputy Lawson Woods and his tracking K-9 unit were sent to investigate the area, which resulted in Shockley's prompt capture and arrest.

“Once again, the teamwork between agencies resulted in a good outcome. We will not tolerate this type of criminal behavior in our county which could result in jeopardizing the safety our citizens," said Putnam County Sheriff Eddie Farris in response to Shockley's arrest.

Shockley is being held in the Putnam County Jail on $50,000 bond total for all charges against him. He is scheduled to appear in court October 24 later this year.