NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Vice President Mike Pence visited with Tennessee republican leaders Wednesday afternoon.

Pence met with Gov. Bill Lee and Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton.

According to Speaker Sexton, Pence complimented the state for having a fiscally conservative approach.

Pence was also a fan of the Volunteer State's commitment to automotive manufacturing.

The visit comes less than a week before the state enters a special session.