Victim Badly Burned, Blind After Chemical Attack

The victim, Christopher Phiouthong, was attacked with a powerful liquid chemical inside his home.
SMYRNA, Tenn. - Officials with the Smyrna Police Department have asked for the public’s help finding a suspect who attacked a man with a powerful liquid chemical.
Reports stated the attack happened on April 5 at the victim’s home on Hendricks Hill Drive.
The victim, Christopher Phiouthong, was attacked inside his home. The suspect reportedly forced entry into the house and threw the liquid chemical on the victim.
Phiouthong received serious burns to more than 51 percent of his body. He was also rendered permanently blind.
The victim was last listed in critical condition and has had several surgeries with more planned.
Anyone with information on the suspect responsible has been urged to call Detective Allan Nabours with the Smyrna Police Department at 615-267-5434.