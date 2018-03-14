Victim Finds Burglar On Bedroom Floor

Fair
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Two men have been wanted after a woman found one of them inside her home in Bellevue.
Reports stated the victim went to her home on George Gaines Road on March 9 and found the back door ajar.
Authorities said she went inside and found a masked man lying on the floor in her bedroom. When she screamed, he jumped up and ran outside.
The victim was able to take a photo of the burglar and his passenger as they fled. The two got away in a beige Buick Century.
The passenger was described as an older man with grey/white facial hair.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.