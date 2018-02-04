Victim Says He Was Robbed After Using OfferUp App

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. - A Hendersonville man said he was robbed after using the OfferUp app.

According to police, the victim contacted the suspects to fix a car that had body damage at a home on Susan Drive on Saturday.

After the three suspects worked for about an hour, one of the men pulled out a weapon and robbed the victim, possibly around 3 p.m. Saturday. Officials said there was a delay in reporting the crime due to fear from the victims.

Police released a sketch of one of the suspects. He was described as standing around 6’2’’ to 6’3’’ tall. Reports stated he was heavy set with a round face and a groomed beard. He was wearing grey pants, a black jacket, and a beanie hat.

The other two suspects didn't have a lot of interaction with the victim, according to reports.

Authorities said they believe the men committed other crimes in the same manner. They were driving a 2002 to 2006 royal blue minivan, possibly a Chrysler with factory wheels.

Anyone with information has been urged to call the Hendersonville Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 615-264-5303 or Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.