Victim shot multiple times on John Rice Blvd. in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro Police Department
Posted at 8:34 AM, Oct 29, 2022
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — One person was shot multiple times early Saturday morning in Murfreesboro on John Rice Boulevard.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division of the Murfreesboro Police Department are working on this shooting incident that was reported at 3:15 a.m. in the 100 block of John R. Rice Blvd.

The initial investigation found an unidentified male with multiple gunshot wounds who was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call CID at 615-893-2717.

