Victim Shot While Driving On Dickerson Road

Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 31°
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - One person was taken to the hospital after being shot by someone in the car behind him.
Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department said the victim was driving on Dickerson Road around 1 a.m. Sunday.
The bullet, police said, came from a black car that had allegedly been following the victim’s vehicle just before the shooting.
The 27-year-old victim was able to pull into the Stratford High School parking lot and call 911.
Authorities said the victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Officials added he refused to cooperate any further. The investigation remained ongoing.