Victim speaks out against stable owner charged with sex crimes

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A teacher convicted of sex crimes was put on probation, and his record was expunged.

Now, that former teacher owns a Rutherford County horse stable and is accused of rape, preying on young girls.

Jason Lancaster went before a criminal court judge on closed circuit TV from the Rutherford County Jail, where he is being held on a one million dollar bond.

"'Sir, you are Jason Lancaster? '" the judge asked in court.

"'Yes.'" Lancaster replied.

"You are charged with statutory rape by an authority figure," the judge said.

That is just one of ten charges including two felony counts of rape and three counts of statutory rape by an authority figure.

One of his former victims is furious, and says it never should have happened.

"I knew this day was coming. I've known for 15 years this day was coming," said Karissa Sue Peel.

Peel was a 17-year-old student at Blackman High School when she first encountered Lancaster who taught English.

"Everybody loved him. He was a great teach, great teacher," she said.

But Peel learned firsthand Lancaster was a sexual predator.

"I was one of the people who originally reported him in 2008," she said.

Lancaster was arrested back then and pleaded guilty to solicitation of a minor to commit aggravated statutory rape and official misconduct.

Under the plea he got no jail time, and his record was expunged after four years of probation.

Lancaster then opened a horse stable in Christiana, where many of the customers are young girls, and now he's accused of more sex crimes.

"He should never have been allowed off the sex offender registry list. He should never have been allowed to open a barn where he could groom more than horses,' said Peel.

"I can't explain it. It took place before I took office and can't explain what happened in the case," current District Attorney Jennings Jones, said.

Jones questions how a plea allowed Lancaster's sex crimes to be expunged.

"I do know that's not something I want to see happen in this case," he said.

And it is a case that may also include animal cruelty charges, after several horses were taken from the stable in in poor condition.

None of it surprises Peel.

"Infuriating yes," she said.

Peel wanted to speaking out on camera despite the pain she experienced, hoping others will come forward.

As for Lancaster, he's expected to seek a bond reduction in hopes of gaining his release — something General Jones says he will be arguing against.

In addition to the statutory rape charges, Lancaster is also accused of trying to bribe a witness against him and stalking one of his victims.