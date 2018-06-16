Victim Struck With Taser During Alleged Robbery

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. - Police in Hendersonville have been searching for two suspects after a victim was reportedly hit with a taser during an alleged robbery.

The crime happened Friday in the area of Rockland Road.

According to the victim, a female friend picked him up at the Speedway market in the 1000 block of West Main Street.

The victim told police that once he was in the vehicle, a male suspect ordered him to empty his pockets and struck him several times with a taser. The victim reportedly jumped from the moving vehicle.

Officials said they’re searching for the male suspect and the female suspect, identified as Jennifer Marie Johnston, who’s wanted for aggravated robbery.

According to the victim, the suspects were driving a U-Haul van.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400.