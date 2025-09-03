Victims of deadly drug overdoses getting younger according to latest Metro health data

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Drug overdoses continue to be a big concern here in Middle Tennessee. The latest data from the Metro Public Health Department show overall fatalities are down compared to last year, but more victims are dying at a younger age.

One local organization is stressing the importance of education as a means to save lives.

Stars Nashville is an intervention group that is working around the clock to combat this deadly trend. They call drug overdose in Nashville a continued crisis. According to the Metro Public Health Department, there have been 110 suspected drug overdose deaths in Nashville so far this year.

That is a 20% drop in deaths compared to this time in 2024, but the numbers show more victims are getting younger.

"Education is vital. Education entails reducing the stigma because we know the opioid crisis isn't affecting certain populations. It's impacting all individuals," said Regional Overdose Prevention Specialist Andrea Hancock. "We say anyone who takes anything that they have not gotten hand to hand from a licensed pharmacist is at very high risk of an opioid overdose."

The largest age group impacted by drug overdose deaths is those 35 to 44 years old. Last year the highest age group was 45 to 54, so Stars Nashville is alarmed.

"One life is one too many. Yes, things are getting better, but we know one life lost is too many. We want to continue to push that education. We see first time users and experimenters who are overdosing. Education again is vital with making individuals aware that they have press products that may look exactly like a pharmaceutical dispense medication like Adderall or Xanax, but this could be a press pill or fake pill that has fentanyl in it," said Hancock.

Stars Nashville is inviting you to make sure you're informed about the dangers out there and help keep the numbers trending downward. Hancock says they have classes you can sign up for to learn more about protecting yourself.

