Victims of homicide, survivors honored during 19th-annual Tennessee Season to Remember

WTVF
Family and friends gathered at the Nashville First Baptist Church to remember loved ones who were murdered.
Posted at 5:30 PM, Dec 02, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Season to Remember, an annual ceremony honoring victims and survivors of homicide, will be held on Thursday.

Keynote speakers for the event, which is in its 19th year, are former first lady Andrea Conte, who founded Tennessee Season to Remember, and Lisa Baker, whose husband, Dickson County Sgt. Daniel Baker was murdered while on duty in 2018.

The ceremony is being held at First Baptist Church in downtown Nashville at 5:30 p.m. Due to the pandemic, the ceremony will be virtual.

Watch the ceremony live below:

