Dramatic rescue of woman from burning home

ESTILL SPRINGS, Tenn. (WTVF) — A home engulfed in flames with smoke everywhere.

Somehow, a young child manages to escape, but his great-grandmother is trapped and calls 9-1-1.

First responders were en route to the fire, which quickly spread through the home in Estill Springs this past Friday.

Inside, 76-year-old Joanne Armstrong helped her ten-year-old great-grandson to get out before falling to the floor in her bedroom.

She called 9-1-1 to say she was trapped:

"You do see flames correct?"

"Oh honey, It's got the whole bedroom on fire."

This is the bodycam video from first responders on the scene.

The blaze rapidly spread, filling the home with smoke and flames as Armstrong pleaded for help.

"Oh God, I can't get up and can't breathe. Hurry up."

"Alright, Joanne, they are coming. Okay, just stay on the ground. Stay low as you can."

"Oh, it is so hot, so hot.

"Help... help... help."

Firefighters heard Armstrong's cries just moments before she passed out.

Despite the intense heat and smoke, four men went into the burning home.

"They said zero visibility. They were feeling their way around to find her," said Joanne's daughter Shari Jones.

When they did find her, firefighters hoised the unconscious woman out a window using a ladder.

At that point, police and paramedics rushed Armstrong -- who suffered third-degree burns over eight percent of her body -- to the hospital.

Jones says they all braved the fire to save her mother's life ...

"They knew she was in there, and they went in anyway ... and risked their own lives. I can't thank them enough for saving her and getting her out of that house.

The family and Joanne both hope she heals so she can leave the hospital and then thank the first responders herself.

Joanne Armstrong remains in critical condition.

The rescue effort was a tremendous team effort, with Firefighters from Estill Springs, Capitol Hill, Decherd, Winchester, and Franklin County working the blaze along with Estill Springs police and Franklin County sheriff's deputies.

Also, emergency dispatch and paramedics.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

