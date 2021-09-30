Video: Cookeville officer pulls unconscious man from burning car

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Body camera video from a Cookeville police officer shows him pulling an unconscious man from a burning vehicle.

Police said they were called to W. Ninth Street around 12:30 a.m. on Monday to by a report of a motor vehicle crash. When Officer David Baker arrived, he saw the car in flames. He's seen in the body camera footage grabbing a fire extinguisher and attempting to put out the blaze when EMA paramedic Justin Remillard informed Baker the driver was still inside the car.

Watch the body camera footage released by the police department below:

Remillard and Baker worked together to get the man out of the car. Baker is seen using a tool to cut the driver's seat belt and pull him out of the burning vehicle.

In a statement, Cookeville police applauded the men for their actions.

"Both Officer Baker and Paramedic Rimillard showed great bravery by putting their own safety aside as they courageously took action to help save the life of the driver," officials from the department said.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed it is asked to call police at 931-526-2125.