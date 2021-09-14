Video: Fiery object thrown into window of Germantown church; ATF investigating

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is investigating an overnight fire at a Germantown church after a fiery object was thrown through a window.

The incident happened Tuesday at The Axis Church, located on Second Avenue. The Nashville Fire Department confirmed that crews responded to the church shortly before 2 a.m. and extinguished the blaze.

NFD officials said they notified the ATF, which is protocol for investigating a church fire.

The church’s pastor shared video from inside the church, which shows a fiery object being thrown through a window.

ATF officials said it’s unclear at this time if the object was a Molotov cocktail. Because that’s a federal charge, they have to rule everything else out first.

“We have to rule out any other issues that could have been a cause of the fire. ATF -- as part of our priorities always -- respond to all church fires as part of our process,” the agency said in part Tuesday.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The United States Bomb Data Center collects and analyzes information on house of worship incidents in the country involving arson or explosives.

Last year, 247 fire-related incidents were reported, 107 of which were considered "incendiary" (arson), 35 as accidental and eight as natural.

WTVF/ATF House of worship fires by cause