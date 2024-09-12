Video Goes Viral Of Bon Jovi And Crew Helping Distraught Woman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was an incredible act of caring and empathy in the middle of downtown Nashville that likely saved a life.

Security video of Jon Bon Jovi and his crew helping a distraught woman in Nashville has gone viral.

It's an incredible thing to see.

We know more about how this all happened and experts hope the incident raises awareness for suicide prevention.

The Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge sees plenty of foot traffic and it's a popular location for photo shoots which is what Jon Bon Jovi and his crew were doing here earlier this week when they noticed someone right here in need of help.

"We live in a world where social isolation and being stuck in your phone and not paying attention to what's going on around you is so very common," Harper-Grace Niedermeyer with Mental Health America of the Mid-South said.

But in this instance, someone spotted a woman standing precariously outside the safety railing on the bridge; perhaps contemplating jumping from high above into the Cumberland River.

The security video released by Metro-Nashville police shows what happened next.

Jon Bon Jovi and a crew happened to be shooting a video a short distance away on the bridge when they noticed the woman.

A female assistant and Bon Jovi slowly approached. Niedermeyer says that's the first step deciding how to intervene.

"Paying attention to your gut and does this feel right -- does this feel safe?"

The two start talking to the woman reaching out to her and then helping her back to safety.

At which point, Bon Jovi puts both hands on the woman's shoulders continuing to talk and listen to her before the two share a long hug.

You wonder if the woman recognized Bon Jovi and if perhaps that made a difference?

"I would say the bigger shock to someone in her position is that somebody stopped to care about her and that someone noticed,"said Niedermeyer.

Bon Jovi has declined to comment out of respect for the woman but the video showing his crew walking with her safely off the bridge tells you what you need to know.

The video of what happened has gone viral in part because Jon Bon Jovi was involved, but the hope is it also helps raise awareness of how anyone in a moment can help someone in need.

September is National Suicide Prevention Month.

If you are experiencing a mental health emergency help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

All you have to do is call or text 9-8-8.

