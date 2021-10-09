NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A carjacking in downtown Nashville was thwarted after the owner of the car climbed on top of the vehicle.

Metro police said two teens stole the car near Broadway and 12th Avenue. The teens ran from the vehicle after it got stuck in traffic at Third Avenue and Commerce Street.

A passerby caught video of the incident, which shows the owner on the hood of the car yelling at the teens.

Video: Owner jumps on hood of vehicle in attempted carjacking

Police said officers caught the teens shortly after. They are facing auto theft and aggravated assault charges for allegedly driving with the victim on the hood.