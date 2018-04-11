Video Prompts Metro Police To Remind Officers To Remain Vigilant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Surveillance video that surfaced this week prompted officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department to remind their officers to remain vigilant, even though they see a lot of unusual things late at night.
The video from October 2017 appeared to show a woman passed out from drinking too much alcohol. She's brought to the steps of a business on Broadway, then carried down Broadway by a man, right past three police officers who do not approach the situation to see what's going on.
The officers appeared to look over at the man carrying the woman, but they never checked in on her.
According to Metro officials, they were aware of the video after it happened, and they looked into the situation.
Police said there were officers who checked in on the woman when she was on the steps prior to being carried away, but they think more should have been done. They admitted those officers who saw her being carried away should have checked on the situation.
The officers in the video were counseled in 2017 and reminded that while they see a lot of drunk people, they should remain vigilant, and now that the video has surfaced again, the department is using it as a reminder that officers need to step it up and be sure everyone is safe.