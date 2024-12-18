Video shows DA Chris Stanford allegedly firing weapon toward suspect car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This morning, an exclusive video shows a powerful District Attorney allegedly committing a serious crime.

District Attorney Chris Stanford is accused of felony reckless endangerment for firing a gun and nearly hitting a child.

At the time of the incident, Stanford told officials he fired in self-defense of himself and others.

Prosecutors say the video above from Smithville indicates otherwise.

In the video, you see Stanford in the upper right corner jump from his truck and run toward a suspect’s car, which hits an officer.

As the car speeds from the scene, Stanford pulls his gun and shoots. As you see, goes running after the vehicle firing between three and five shots.

He missed the vehicle, but one round went into a nearby apartment missing a mother and her 3-year-old daughter by two feet.

Prosecutors say the video shows no imminent threat, that Stanford was not aiming, but just held the gun out and shot, putting others' lives at risk.

This morning Stanford remains on the job as the top lawman in Van Buren and Warren counties.

