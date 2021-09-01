Video shows truck slam into car at Tennessee gas pump; no one seriously hurt

ADAMSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police say no one was seriously hurt after a truck slammed into a car at a gas pump in Southwest Tennessee.

Adamsville police shared video of the crash on Facebook, saying it happened after a truck traveling at an “excessive rate of speed” lost control in a curve at Baptist Street and West Main, causing it to travel across all lanes.

The truck eventually struck a tree and spun sideways before it slammed into a car at a nearby gas pump.

Police say the truck was not being chased by law enforcement. They said the driver was airlifted as a precaution.

The town of Adamsville is located in Hardin and McNairy counties, not far from Savannah.