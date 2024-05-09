VIDEO: Sky 5 gives us a birds-eye view of the flooding caused by this weeks severe weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Flooding has remained a major concern around the Middle Tennessee area, especially in areas like Rutherford County and Sumner County.

On Wednesday, NewsChannel 5's helicopter Sky 5 was able to give us a birds-eye view of all the flooding damage.

In Rutherford County, places like Stones River showed flooded fields.

Near Drakes Creek, there was plenty of park flooding as well.

Flooding in Drakes Creek following severe weather

The Cumberland River also showed the volume of water moving through downtown.

Sky 5 gives us a birds-eye view of the flooding caused by this weeks severe weather