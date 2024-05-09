Watch Now
News

Actions

VIDEO: Sky 5 gives us a birds-eye view of the flooding caused by this weeks severe weather

Flooding in Rutherford County following severe weather
Posted at 9:30 AM, May 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-09 10:30:26-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Flooding has remained a major concern around the Middle Tennessee area, especially in areas like Rutherford County and Sumner County.

On Wednesday, NewsChannel 5's helicopter Sky 5 was able to give us a birds-eye view of all the flooding damage.

In Rutherford County, places like Stones River showed flooded fields.

Near Drakes Creek, there was plenty of park flooding as well.

Flooding in Drakes Creek following severe weather

The Cumberland River also showed the volume of water moving through downtown.

Sky 5 gives us a birds-eye view of the flooding caused by this weeks severe weather

Carrie recommends:

Tennessee AG is suing fertility clinic for abandoning patients

Growing your family, no matter the journey to get there, is an emotional one. My heart aches for these families who trusted a Nashville fertility clinic with their dreams and finances. Hannah McDonald's relentlessness to find answers is journalism at its best and hopefully a new avenue of hope for the patients caught up in this mess.

-Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community