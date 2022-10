GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is continuing its investigation into the fire at the new Sumner County Courthouse in Gallatin on August 7.

Through newly released portions of surveillance video, two people are seen in the area prior to and immediately after the fire is started.

In the video, you can see the people exit a block Ford Mustang, walk toward the courthouse and hurry toward the vehicle as sirens go off.