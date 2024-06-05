Vigil for 13-year-old shot in Red Caboose Park scheduled for Wednesday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Today marks one week since Metro Police say a 15-year-old shot and killed 13-year-old Aayden Hayes and injured his 16-year-old sister at the Red Caboose Park in Bellevue.

Tonight, community members will come together to hold a vigil for 13-year-old Aayden Hayes.

This is a shooting that has raised concerns, raised questions and now it's raising efforts to bring this broken community back together.

The vigil is at 7:30 p.m. and it is open to the public to come out and offer any thoughts or encouragement. We're expecting the parents of the two children who were shot to be in attendance.

This past weekend Aayden's mother was at a solidarity event at the park calling for parents to lead the charge in making things safer for children.

Organizers say today's vigil will be a moment of reflection on the middle schooler's life that was taken too soon.

The 15-year-old shooter who was charged with homicide and attempted homicide.