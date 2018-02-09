Viral Bully Victim Hosts First Anti-Bullying Rally

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The event that happened at Franklin High School nearly two weeks ago launched a movement and a story that has been shared around the world.

Lauren LuLu Williams, 16, was in the hallway at school when a male student was captured ripping the wig off of her head. The text on the video read "weave snatchin".

Lulu, who suffers from eczema and psoriasis initially took the prank really hard. "My hair was one of my biggest insecurities so I felt like he had taken my power and I wanted it back," she said.

However, in a moment that gave her so much power Lulu decided to shave her head. Her story went viral, gaining attention from celebrities like Tyra Banks. "Oh my gosh that was amazing. She's one of my biggest idols and talking to her meant so much to me."

On Thursday, Lulu turned her anti-bullying movement into one she hopes reached all parts of her community by hosting her first of likely many anti bullying rallies.

To learn more about Lulu's cause or if you'd like to help visit; https://www.gofundme.com/Love2Lulu-ShameFree.