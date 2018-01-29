Viral Petition Aims To Get Food Stamps For Pet Food

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - An online petition asking to change food stamps so that they would cover pet food has gone viral.

The Care2 petition called "Don't Let Pets Starve - Include Pet Food in SNAP Benefits!" was created by Edward B Johnston Jr petitioning the Food and Nutrition Service - U.S. Department of Agriculture to make the change.

It has already been signed more than 90,000 times and continues to gain traction.

Under the Food and Nutrition Act of 2008, households cannot use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to buy pet food, according to the USDA.

Johnston Jr. described his situation in the petition description, which has left his pet without food.