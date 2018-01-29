Viral Petition Aims To Get Food Stamps For Pet Food

It has already been signed more than 90,000 times and continues to gain traction.
Under the Food and Nutrition Act of 2008, households cannot use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits to buy pet food, according to the USDA.
Johnston Jr. described his situation in the petition description, which has left his pet without food.
"Each year, over 40 million low- or no-income people in the United States rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to help purchase food for themselves and their families. It is the most wide-reaching program in the domestic hunger safety net, helping keep millions of families from starving," said Johnston. "But what about their pets? Unfortunately, SNAP benefits cannot be used to buy pet food, leaving poor families with pets in a difficult position."