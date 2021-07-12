Virtual camp sees increased enrollment from kids across the country

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the last year most schools have gone virtual, so why not camps too?

Camp Yellow Scope offers children of all ages across the country the chance to experience camp from home. Co-founder Kelly McCollum says since the pandemic they've seen an increase in online enrollment.

Whether you don't feel comfortable returning to a physical camp, or your kids just have a passion for science- the camp offers at-home lessons and experiments made with household items.

"It doesn't have to be hard, it doesn't have to be something that takes place in one specific room- a science lab- it can happen anywhere at any place at any time. It's all around us, it's accessible and that everyone can do it, and I think that's what doing science at your house teaches you," said McCollum.

The eight week virtual camp offers new experiments each week that kids can complete at their own pace. Yellow Scope also provides science kits to simplify the process for families at home.