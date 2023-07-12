Visit Florida beaches this November with Allegiant's new flight routes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Looking for a direct route to sandy beaches and warm weather once the summer ends in Nashville? Allegiant has you covered.

On July 11, Allegiant announced a new nonstop route to Florida from the Nashville International Airport. To celebrate, they are offering one-way fares as low as $40 on the new routes. It will launch on November 16, with the hope of bringing more travelers to Nashville and allowing locals to arrive to close-by beaches and warm weather.

“We continue to see historically high demand from leisure travelers, so we are thrilled to add these routes to our network and build on the success we’ve had in these markets,” Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president and chief revenue officer, said in a press release. “As travelers look for warm winter getaways and a chance to connect with family and friends, we know they will appreciate the low-cost, nonstop options offered by Allegiant.”

The new route goes directly from Nashville International Airport (BNA) to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL).

Along with the new Nashville route, Allegiant's expansion includes nine additional cities. To learn more about the additions and flight prices, you can visit Allegiant's website.