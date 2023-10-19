Visit the Two Rivers Mansion this weekend and enjoy beer, wine and shine samples from around the world!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Head over to the Two Rivers Mansion this weekend for the Tennessee Beer, Wine and Shine Festival!

The festival, originally called the Tennessee Beer Festival has been functioning for more than a decade now!

For $60 you can get beer, wine and shine samples from all over the world! There's more than 34 different breweries in attendence which have a selection of nearly 100 different beers!

You'll also receive a commemorative glass!

When you're not enjoying live music or strolling through the booths, you can watch football games on big screen TVs!

VIP and general admission tickets are still available! You can also purchase a designated driver ticket for $15.