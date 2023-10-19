Watch Now
Visit the Two Rivers Mansion this weekend and enjoy beer, wine and shine samples from around the world!

Beer tap
Jenny Kane/AP
This Dec. 25, 2018, photo shows beer taps at a bar at the Back Bowl bowling alley in Eagle, Colo. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
Beer tap
Posted at 10:45 AM, Oct 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-19 11:45:06-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Head over to the Two Rivers Mansion this weekend for the Tennessee Beer, Wine and Shine Festival!

The festival, originally called the Tennessee Beer Festival has been functioning for more than a decade now!

For $60 you can get beer, wine and shine samples from all over the world! There's more than 34 different breweries in attendence which have a selection of nearly 100 different beers!

You'll also receive a commemorative glass!

When you're not enjoying live music or strolling through the booths, you can watch football games on big screen TVs!

VIP and general admission tickets are still available! You can also purchase a designated driver ticket for $15.

