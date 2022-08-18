Vital community resource in East Nashville reopening for the first time since 2020 tornado

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A vital community resource is reopening its doors following the March 2020 tornado, an East Nashville YMCA branch focusing on youth programs.

Y-CAP also known as YMCA Community Action Programs lost its building on Russell Street because of the tornado. The programs serve more than 700 students annually working with students of all ages from several counties.

The tornado left the program's home completely unusable, so they moved to virtual programming. That wasn't the only setback for them, the pandemic came right after and Y-CAP leaders kept serving.

Thursday they'll celebrate the grand reopening of finally being back in person at a new facility they call home. A tour and open house will be held from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., with a brief program at 4 p.m. to celebrate this special homecoming.

The programs help students academically, socially, emotionally and spiritually all at no cost to families.

They're also holding a back-to-school supply drive. You can drop those off at the new location at 1011 Russell Street.