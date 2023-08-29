Vlad needs a home, along with many others at MACC's Clear the Shelter Event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Local animal advocates tell us they face a challenge. The adoption rate simply isn't keeping up with the intake.

Metro Animal Care and Control hopes this week can make a difference. Through Sunday, for their Clear the Shelters event, MACC is offering a deal. For the donation of a bag of Pup-Peroni or a bag of cat treats, an adoption fee will be waived. The hope is the event can get these animals into homes.

At MACC, we were introduced to a dog named Vlad. Of course, he loves all the finer things in life; snacks and belly rubs.

Matthew Peters of MACC said Vlad wound up there back in March, a stray.

"When he first came in, he was underweight," Matthew said. "He had some scratches on him. We could tell he needed some extra love. All that extra time he's spent at the shelter, we've been able to get him into better shape than he came in."

As much as the staff's loved Vlad, they want him to find a forever home.

"This week will be six months since he's been with us," Matthew continued. "For the past two years or so, we've seen adoptions and animals leaving the shelter slow down some. Unfortunately, the number coming in has not slowed down."

Some shelters have reported people added a pet to their family in the early days of the pandemic. Matthew said since then, animals have not been adopted at the same rate.

"We know that a family with a lot of love to give [Vlad], you're gonna have a great dog for years," Matthew said. "We want to find that for him cause he's so sweet."