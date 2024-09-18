Voice your thoughts on roadway safety in Smyrna

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you live in Smyrna and want to voice your opinion

about roadway safety? All you have to do is fill out this survey to suggest what you think is the best plan for roadway safety.

Below are links to the survey. The first link is the English version and the second link is the Spanish

version.

Survey (English version)

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SmyrnaSS4A

Survey (Spanish version)

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SmyrnaSS4A?lang=es

If you have more information about this story, please email me at Kendrick.Wright@newschannel5.com.