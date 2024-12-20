Volunteer fire department creates free store for children to shop for their families

BETHPAGE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You know what they say this time of year. It is better to give than to receive. A great new seasonal tradition is teaching that very lesson.

With just a few last preparations, a room in Bethpage was set with tables covered in toys, clothes and more. It was a free shop for children attending North Sumner Elementary.

Directing children to the tables was Denise Denning.

"Go for it! Shop!" she called after the children as she pointed them on their way.

This was an effort by the Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Department. In many cases, they're meeting people on one of their hardest days, a tragedy. They wanted to do something different.

"I am treasurer, firefighter," Denise said.

Over the year, the department has raised $6,000 from the community and sponsors to bring everything here.

"There's 215 children shopping for everything," Denise said.

Here's what's key. The gifts being picked and wrapped aren't for the shoppers themselves. These kids were picking things for brothers, sisters, dads, and moms.

"What'd you find her?" I asked one kid.

"Make-up!" he shouted back.

"Got your mom's make-up? She'll like that."

"I got this for my daddy," another kid said holding out a tape measure. "He'll love it."

"There are smell goods over there," Denise told one girl who was looking at a section of body spray.

"One of my brothers stinks," the girl nodded.

"It looks like my sister!" one girl laughed, holding up a stuffed hamburger with a smiling face. "Cause she always smiles!"

It was all going great until a surprise arrival.

"Grinch, what are you doing here?" I asked the Grinch as he made his way into the school.

"Stealing Christmas!" he answered.

An SRO put the Grinch in handcuffs until he managed to slip out again.

"See! See! There he goes again!" Denise said, watching the Grinch sneak back into the room. "Did you just see him?"

It's hard to reform a mean one.

Denise shared there's a special memory from childhood when her school had a little shop like this. Denise got a little dog keepsake figure for her mother.

"It was a little boxer dog because we had boxers," Denise said. "My mom kept that gift forever."

Since her mother died, Denise now treasures it. It felt great to gift her mother that, and Denise hopes these kids will feel that too.

"My mom, she loves coffee," one girl said, holding up a cup. "It says 'seize the day' in it."

"That just brings you to tears, really, when the kid is more excited to give than to get," Denise said.

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.