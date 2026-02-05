Volunteer Now: NewsChannel 5 partners with Hands On to host community cleanup day

January’s winter storm caused significant damage across Middle Tennessee. Downed trees and power outages have left many relying on community support to recover.

In an effort to support our neighbors, NewsChannel 5 has partnered with Hands On to host a community-wide cleanup day on Saturday, February 7 from 11am-2pm.

Click here to sign up to volunteer

Your time and energy will directly support neighbors still reeling from the storm’s impact.

As a volunteer, you will help remove and sort disaster debris in piles on right-of-way areas so it can be collected by Metro services.

Some debris left behind by Storm Fern includes vegetation, construction materials, and household appliances. Some duties may require lifting and carrying objects that weigh 30+ pounds.

Important safety information: Closed-toe shoes and long pants required. Heavy soles and steel toes preferred. Gloves and safety goggles will be provided, or you may bring your own. Current tetanus vaccination recommended. Chainsaws, utility crews, and heavy equipment will be active in the area. Volunteers under the age of 18 are prohibited from participating.

We encourage volunteers to eat before arriving and to bring a water bottle. Restroom opportunities may be limited once you are in the disaster area.

The weather is expected to be cold and overcast so please dress in layers. Carpooling to this event is encouraged.

Looking for additional ways to serve?

Hands On is collaborating with the Nashville Office of Emergency Management and United Way of Greater Nashville to support ongoing storm response efforts. For more ways to serve, visit our Winter Storm Response page.